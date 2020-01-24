First Midwest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,428,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.80% of VBI Vaccines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,318 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,808. VBI Vaccines Inc has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV).

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.