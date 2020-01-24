First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215,695 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,602. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

