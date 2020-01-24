First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.96 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.42% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,948 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 493,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 149,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,987. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38.

