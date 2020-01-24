First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in United Technologies by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,569 shares of company stock worth $11,818,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,631. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

