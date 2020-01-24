First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

FMBI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 646,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,824. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after purchasing an additional 267,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

