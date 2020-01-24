First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million.

FRME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,490,000 after buying an additional 258,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in First Merchants by 166.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,061,000 after buying an additional 416,019 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in First Merchants during the third quarter worth $21,324,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $20,495,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,452. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

