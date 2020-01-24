First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 211,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

