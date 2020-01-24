First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

FCCO stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

