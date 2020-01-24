First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.
FCCO stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
