First Community Co. (FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 14th

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

