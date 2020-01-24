First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.21 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

