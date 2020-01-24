Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 54,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 555,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,386,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

