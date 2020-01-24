Ferris Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ferris Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

