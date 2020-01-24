Ferris Capital LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 59.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2,723.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 178,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1,842.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

NYSE:FMC opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

