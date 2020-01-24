Ferris Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ferris Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after buying an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after buying an additional 298,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,580,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

