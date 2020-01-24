Ferris Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sunoco by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sunoco by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $283,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Machell Simon purchased 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25.

SUN stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.78. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

