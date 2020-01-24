Ferris Capital LLC Buys 716 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

