Ferris Capital LLC Acquires 22,368 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 950.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 603,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

