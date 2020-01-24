Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $333.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

