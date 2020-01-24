Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

