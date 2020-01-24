Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

