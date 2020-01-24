FBD (LON:FBH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $803.21

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $803.21 and traded as high as $839.00. FBD shares last traded at $839.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 787.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 850.35.

About FBD (LON:FBH)

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

