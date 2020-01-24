FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) PT Raised to $44.00 at Stephens

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price raised by Stephens from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

