FB Financial Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.93. 7,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,833. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.