FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.14. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.