Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.18. 1,449,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Fastly has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 127,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $2,689,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 761,653 shares of company stock worth $16,254,416 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

