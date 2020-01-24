Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman Sells 36,527 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $913,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $503,775.00.

FSLY opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.