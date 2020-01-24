Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fangdd Network Group’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fangdd Network Group.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 13 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $16.60.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

