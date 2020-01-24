Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $274.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $274.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.66. 927,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. Facebook has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

