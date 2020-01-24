EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 86,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,874. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

