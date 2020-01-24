Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,900. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

