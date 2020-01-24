Exosis Hits Market Cap of $53,560.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $53,560.00 and approximately $26,119.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.01915246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.61 or 0.03712392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00716893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00097175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 494,370 coins and its circulating supply is 329,370 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

