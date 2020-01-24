EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Exact Science has been outperforming its industry. The company has demonstrated strength across its entire business, driven by impressive performances with its Cologuard business. It is also progressing well in terms of its three priorities in 2019. We are currently looking forward to Exact Science’s recently-closed merger with advanced molecular diagnostics company Genomic Health. The company exhibited an impressive performance with better-than-expected earnings results in the third quarter of 2019. On the flip side, escalating expenses are putting pressure on operating margin. Sole reliance on Cologuard and competitive headwinds persist as major downsides.”

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $122,065,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 194.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,077,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.