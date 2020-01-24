Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching €25.38 ($29.51). 860,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.94 and a 200-day moving average of €21.83. Evotec has a twelve month low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

