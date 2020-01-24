Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Evolution Mining Ltd (ASX:EVN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.93. Evolution Mining shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 6,583,762 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

In other Evolution Mining news, insider Jacob (Jake) Klein 2,892,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

