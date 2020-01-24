Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 1,537.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everi by 139.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everi by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Everi stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

