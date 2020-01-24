Eukles Asset Management Sells 438 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. 143,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652,174. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

