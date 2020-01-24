Eukles Asset Management Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,009,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,726,074. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

