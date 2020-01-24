Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Several other analysts have also commented on RDS.A. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ABN Amro lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $57.40 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $232.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

