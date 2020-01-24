Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%.
Shares of RDS.A opened at $57.40 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $232.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
