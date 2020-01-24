Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $22,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EQ opened at $4.28 on Friday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.