EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Reduced by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,385,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.19 on Friday, reaching $226.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.78 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

