EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Raised to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.95.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

