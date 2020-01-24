Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 43,330 shares traded.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

