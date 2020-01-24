ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.43 ($19.11).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.58 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ENI has a one year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

