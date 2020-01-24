Encana (TSE:ECA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.97

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 4533954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 1.0290645 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Encana Company Profile (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

