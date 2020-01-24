Elysian (ELY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Elysian has a total market cap of $102,635.00 and $2.39 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.14 or 0.03059772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

