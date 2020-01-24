ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €4.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.53 ($7.59). The stock had a trading volume of 136,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a market capitalization of $416.28 million and a PE ratio of -90.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of €9.58 ($11.14).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

