El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of -491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

