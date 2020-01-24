Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Raised to $31.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 129.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Gilford Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.95.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 3,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,372. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

