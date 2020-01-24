EDC Blockchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $376,635.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and $376,635.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052715 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,538.76 or 1.00289916 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031179 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

