Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EGL stock remained flat at $GBX 166.50 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 56,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,246. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.11. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

