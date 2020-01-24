Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
EGL stock remained flat at $GBX 166.50 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 56,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,246. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 166.50 ($2.19). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.11. The company has a market cap of $152.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.
Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile
